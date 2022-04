NSPIRE Church’s original intention of the Westfield Egg Drop was to create a fun community event. “A few years ago, we made a transition where we wanted to be a church that had a bigger vision, so we started to dream of ways we could be a catalyst to unite the community through service,” said Matt Gaylor, lead pastor for NSPIRE Church in Westfield. “With that, we wanted to try to leverage everything we have, relationships, resources, facilities, anything we have to make an impact for something greater than ourselves.”

