Mount Vernon, WA

Big crowd turns out for Tulip Town's locals night

By MADDIE SMITH @Maddie_SVH
Skagit Valley Herald
 3 days ago
A child walks between fields of tulips Wednesday at RoozenGaarde west of Mount Vernon.

Andrew Miller, co-owner of Tulip Town, estimated about 4,500 people attended the tulip grower’s locals night on Wednesday.

Cars lined Bradshaw Road west of Mount Vernon, waiting to get into the Tulip Town parking lot.

“Nobody could complain about traffic because it’s all locals,” Miller said.

Locals night is a tradition at Tulip Town. It precedes the purchase of the farm by Spinach Bus Ventures in 2019.

Before this year, about 500 people would attend local’s night, Miller said.

Among those who attended Wednesday were Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen, Peter Donovan from the city of Mount Vernon and Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge.

Tom Shields, a manager at Farmers Equipment Co. visited the Tulip Festival for the first time Wednesday night, Miller said.

Some locals told Miller that they were able to bring their entire family to the Tulip Festival because of locals night.

The usual $15 admission fee was waived for locals.

Mt. Vernon, WA
