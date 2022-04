Florida State (38-4) secured its 17 th shutout win of the season as the Noles improved to 12-4 in the ACC after defeating North Carolina (21-21) 2-0 in Chapel Hill. In what was a pitchers’ duel through the first five innings, the Seminoles broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the sixth inning. Devyn Flaherty singled through the left side with two outs and just a few pitches later Kalei Harding broke the tie with her eighth home run of the season. Harding has now hit four home runs this month.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO