3 Minquadale Firefighters Suffer Non-Life Threatening Injuries In Crash With Tractor-Trailer On I-295 In New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — A fire engine flipped over on its side, injuring three Minquadale firefighters on Thursday night. It collided with a tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate-295 in New Castle.
Chopper 3 was over the scene near Landers Lane.
I-295 is back open after the crash shut down the lanes near Route 13 in New Castle.
The fire truck from the Minquadale fire company was responding to a car accident.
T he three firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0