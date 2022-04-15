3 Minquadale Firefighters Suffer Non-Life Threatening Injuries In Crash With Tractor-Trailer On I-295 In New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — A fire engine flipped over on its side, injuring three Minquadale firefighters on Thursday night. It collided with a tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate-295 in New Castle.

Chopper 3 was over the scene near Landers Lane.

I-295 is back open after the crash shut down the lanes near Route 13 in New Castle.

The fire truck from the Minquadale fire company was responding to a car accident.

T he three firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries.