ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Portions of Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve are closed after a small wildfire on Friday. Escambia County says a small wildfire damaged two acres. "The fire is fully contained, but visitors should avoid use of the trail between Decatur Avenue and Patton Drive for the next several days," the county says in a release. "Lingering hot spots and smoke may be present."

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO