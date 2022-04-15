ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Old car dealership in Owensboro being developed

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxFZj_0f9uYWBC00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A proposed re-zoning of an old car dealership for a new development in downtown Owensboro has been approved.

The planning commission heard a request from Gulfstream Development to combine separate lots at the the old Jerry Ray Davis dealership site into one lot. Officials with Gulf Stream say they want to build a mixed use building with 100 to 150 apartments and space on the ground floor for stores or restaurants.

“We’re really trying to create some density in the housing downtown, really create that walkability and that urban atmosphere in Owensboro,” said Gulfstream spokesperson Ed Ray.

Ray says the buildings on the site now could be torn down in the next 30 days. The project could take up to three years to build.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Emergency Management locate “overdue person”

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) — The Henderson Office of Emergency Management has located George Pike. Mr. Pike is an 86-year-old white man who is described to be 5’10” and 186 pounds. He was last seen at his home in the North End of Henderson around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say he was supposed to go the […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro construction begins on two projects

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Construction is underway on two downtown Owensboro projects. Crews have been lifting steel beams on the new Big Rivers headquarters on West Second St. Contractors are also working on the Riverfront Brio across from the convention center. The Riverfront Brio will include a “Home Two Suites” hotel and apartments. “COVID really […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Egg-ceptional hunt happening in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A local farm market is hosting an afternoon of egg-ceptional fun! Trunnell’s Farm Market is hosting ‘Egg-ceptional Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Fun’ on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Utica location. Tickets are $14.99 for ages 13 months – 17 year-olds and $10.99 for adults. Ages […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Corydon Fire and Rescue dedicate new firetruck

CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) – Corydon Fire and Rescue got a brand new fire truck Saturday and dedicated it to all past and present members. A dedication ceremony was held to bless tanker #565. The public was invited to celebrate the new truck and enjoy some cake. A special plaque was made to remember the dedication. […]
CORYDON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Sports
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Owensboro, KY
Cars
Local
Kentucky Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck occurred at Hwy 41 and 60 interchange

UPDATE – Four cars were involved in the wreck, not two. HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A wreck occurred in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 41 just past the U.S. Highway 60 interchange late afternoon. Eyewitness News crews on the scene report that two cars crashed and struck the side of a hill at the […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#Vehicles#Gulfstream Development#Gulf Stream#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Semi collides with car on U.S. 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A wreck involving a semi and a car has occurred in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 41 at Waterworks Road. The wreck is not far from the Twin Bridges and close to the weigh station. Crews are working the scene. Traffic seems to not be slowed but does not mean […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy