Reno County, KS

Crews battle explosion, fire at gas plant in Reno County

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

A gas explosion and fire sent a fireball into the sky in Reno County. It happened around 1:30 Thursday afternoon at the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant, just west of Haven.

The fire was limited to just two buildings, but it took hours before being put completely out.  Two people were injured, and are recovering at a Wichita hospital.'

Reno County Emergency Manager Adam Weishaar says battling the blaze was a real challenge.  He added that there was no real danger to the public, but a two mile radius was evacuated around the plant as a precaution.

The plant will be closed down for the foreseeable future.

