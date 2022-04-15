Argument leads to shooting at East Nashville home
Metro Police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg after a fight at a home in East Nashville.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday on Granada Avenue.
Officers say the victim let the suspect into the home where they got into an argument.
The suspect took off following the shooting and has not been arrested.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The victim rents the home according to Metro officers.
