Jefferson County, CO

Jeffco deputies investigate homicide on Geddes Circle

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was found dead at a Jefferson County home, and investigators are now working to determine a man’s...

WBTW News13

Marion County deputies investigating shooting

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person showed up to a hospital Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to a social media post from the department. The person is expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the area of East End Street area in […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
FourStates

Homicide investigation underway in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that left one dead and another in jail. Around 12:45 am Saturday morning the Pittsburg Police Department and Crawford County EMS responded to a shooting at 111 West Park Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found 64 year-old Harold...
PITTSBURG, KS
KESQ News Channel 3

Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation

After multiple leads, investigators arrested two suspects this morning for the homicide of Guillermo Jacobo back in January. Guillermo Jacobo, 20, was reported missing on January 19. Family members wrote that at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, Jacobo said he was taking two male individuals to a bus stop at Airport Boulevard in Thermal but was The post Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
KTBS

Natchitoches Police investigate double shooting, homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide and shooting that took place late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the Bailey Heights neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. in reference to residents hearing multiple gunshots in the area. While responding to the area, dispatch was notified that two gunshot victims were in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Amulet Street. Upon arrival, they located one of the victims who was struck once and another victim, Kimanesha Carter, 28, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was in the rear of a vehicle. Carter was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries and the other victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces family claims police officer shot and killed their grandmother

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– A Las Cruces family is in mourning after they say police shot and killed their 75-year-old grandmother on Saturday night. Family members say Amelia Vaca died at the hands of police, but officers have yet to confirm she was involved in the shooting. The shooting occurred on Santa Fe street and The post Las Cruces family claims police officer shot and killed their grandmother appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
WBTV

Police investigate homicide in Salisbury neighborhood

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night into Saturday morning. Investigators say they were called to a home on Ludwick Avenue, between Gold Hill Drive and Jake Alexander Blvd. “It hurts my heart for that situation right there,” said a neighbor, Revia...
SALISBURY, NC
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
Lootpress

Deputies in Greenbrier County are investigating a crash

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, March 24, 2022, at approximately 12:45 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to Motor Vehicle Accident that occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 219 and Maple Carriage Drive near the incorporated City of Lewisburg. Upon investigation officers...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
WYFF4.com

Arrest made in summer homicide in Anderson, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder almost a year after the crime, according to Upstate deputies. Sgt. J.T. Foster, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said Demetrius D. Carson was arrested Thursday and charged with the June 6, 2021, murder of Ansel T. Austin.
ANDERSON, SC

