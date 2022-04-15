ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Fire crews battle structure fire in KCK, smoke seen miles away

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department are on the scene of a vacant apartment fire in the city’s Rosedale neighborhood.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. near S. Mill Street and Federal Avenue.

Crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department battle a large fire at a vacant apartment complex on April 14, 2022. Photo Courtesy: KCKFD

Thick, black smoke could be seen miles away , even at FOX4 and the Country Club Plaza.

FOX4 Meteorologist Karli Ritter reported seeing the smoke in North Kansas City.

Scott Schaunaman with KCKFD tells FOX4 that the building is a vacant apartment and no injuries have been reported.

2 people hurt in Haven gas plant explosion

Schaunaman said KCKFD crews have been to the building that is now boarded up “quite a few times.”

The building is the former Rosedale Ridge apartments that closed back in 2014.

FOX4 reported back in 2014 when the apartment complex, which was considered subsidized housing, was open and tenants were living in substandard living conditions with mold problems in the buildings. Tenants provided photos showing mold growing in bathrooms, ventilation ducts and along floorboards of some of the 160 units here.

The problems were never fixed, the rental license for Rosedale Ridge was revoked, and those living at the complex were forced to move in December 2014.

The cause is under investigation.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Kansas City metro until 9 p.m. by the National Weather Service due to gusty winds that could cause any fires that develop to spread rapidly.

