ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Second suspect in relation to Maryland Drive shooting turned himself in

KIII TV3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlonzo Jackson was booked Thursday...

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nueces County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Nueces County, TX
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Suspect for fatal Thelma Drive shooting is in custody, charged with Second Degree Murder

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Isaac C. Bradley has been taken into custody for the March 5, 2022, Thelma Drive shooting. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bradley was charged with Second Degree Murder. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, they have obtained an arrest warrant […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
FOX8 News

Man drives himself to hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem near North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man drove himself to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday, and a suspect was arrested on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 12:51 p.m., officers responded when they were told about guns being fired near North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers arrived, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ValleyCentral

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run accident. The subject was involved in an “accident involving damage” that occurred on Feb. 24 at the 800 block of E. Elizabeth Street. Surveillance footage shows a Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck crashing into the fence of the Cameron County […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Jail
ValleyCentral

Man charged for murder after body found in burning vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo, 21, in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Philadelphia customer turns 'tables' on suspected armed robber, shoots him with his own gun

A suspected robber in Philadelphia was shot dead when a customer in a smoke shop managed to get ahold of the suspect’s gun and shoot him, according to reports. "At this point, we believe there was a robbery inside the smoke shop. Possibly the tables were turned on the robber and that's when the robber got shot and he was able to get in this Toyota in the passenger seat who was driven two-and-a-half blocks," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to Fox 29.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
ValleyCentral

Juvenile charged in stabbing case at McKelvey Park

Editors Note 4/15/2022 6:35 p.m.: This article has been updated with details about the incident. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a stabbing in McKelvey Park. At approximately 6:45 p.m., Harlingen police officers responded to a call from McKelvey Park in reference to a stabbing, according to a press release. Officers located a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KTSM

Robbery at Northeast El Paso gas station, no arrests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is investigating a robbery off Dyer Street early Tuesday morning. EPPD dispatch reported the robbery call came about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a Circle K gas station at 9497 Dyer St. According to the latest information, police is still looking for the suspect. There […]
EL PASO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for person who assaulted man at Southwest Side store

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person who assaulted a man inside a Southwest Side store last month. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident took place at 3:15 p.m. on March 27 inside the Circle K gas station in the 5500 block of W. Military Drive, near Five Palms Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

One killed in Harlingen crash involving 18-wheeler

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a crash that left one dead Tuesday night. The crash, involving an 18-wheeler took place on Wilson and Ramsey in Harlingen around 10:30 p.m. According to authorities at the scene, one person died. No other details on this crash have been released.
HARLINGEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy