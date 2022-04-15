Second suspect in relation to Maryland Drive shooting turned himself in

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
A 51-year-old man in Texas is behind bars this week after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death over a photograph of her with another man. Authorities say Ismael Meza Medrano then called 911 and told the emergency dispatcher about the brutal slaying of 50-year-old Maria Elena Garza. According to...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 21, 2022, at approximately 5:24 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 5400 Long Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a shooting victim, who was also a suspect, was located at the 4900 block of Wilton Drive. Officers made contact with 23-year-old […]
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for a DWI incident that resulted in the death of a relative. Rebecca DeLeon, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter. In exchange for her guilty plea, DeLeon was given the 20-year sentence.
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Isaac C. Bradley has been taken into custody for the March 5, 2022, Thelma Drive shooting. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bradley was charged with Second Degree Murder. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, they have obtained an arrest warrant […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man drove himself to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday, and a suspect was arrested on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 12:51 p.m., officers responded when they were told about guns being fired near North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers arrived, […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run accident. The subject was involved in an “accident involving damage” that occurred on Feb. 24 at the 800 block of E. Elizabeth Street. Surveillance footage shows a Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck crashing into the fence of the Cameron County […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo, 21, in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters responded to reports of two victims under a house in a trench. When emergency crews arrived to the 7000 block of Hathor Drive they located two men who were unconscious and not breathing. Both were determined to be deceased. Both men were...
A suspected robber in Philadelphia was shot dead when a customer in a smoke shop managed to get ahold of the suspect’s gun and shoot him, according to reports. "At this point, we believe there was a robbery inside the smoke shop. Possibly the tables were turned on the robber and that's when the robber got shot and he was able to get in this Toyota in the passenger seat who was driven two-and-a-half blocks," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to Fox 29.
After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
Editors Note 4/15/2022 6:35 p.m.: This article has been updated with details about the incident. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a stabbing in McKelvey Park. At approximately 6:45 p.m., Harlingen police officers responded to a call from McKelvey Park in reference to a stabbing, according to a press release. Officers located a […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is investigating a robbery off Dyer Street early Tuesday morning. EPPD dispatch reported the robbery call came about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a Circle K gas station at 9497 Dyer St. According to the latest information, police is still looking for the suspect. There […]
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person who assaulted a man inside a Southwest Side store last month. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident took place at 3:15 p.m. on March 27 inside the Circle K gas station in the 5500 block of W. Military Drive, near Five Palms Drive.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a crash that left one dead Tuesday night. The crash, involving an 18-wheeler took place on Wilson and Ramsey in Harlingen around 10:30 p.m. According to authorities at the scene, one person died. No other details on this crash have been released.
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect wanted in a fatal Midland shooting that occurred on Jan.. 30, 2021 has been arrested at the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Presidio apprehended Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III, 23, on April 13. Galindo surrendered to...
