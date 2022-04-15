ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Divers recover Navy plane that crashed off Virginia coast

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Navy divers have recovered an aircraft that crashed last month in the water off the Eastern Shore near the Virginia-Maryland line.

The E-2D Hawkeye was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down around 7:30 p.m. on March 30.

The crash killed one of the three sailors on the plane, while the other two were rescued by Maryland State Police, who found them injured and on top of the partly submerged wreck.

Divers reached the plane on Tuesday and cut it into sections that were lifted onto barges and taken from the area.

