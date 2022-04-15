ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why China's support for Russia's Ukraine invasion is a major threat to Australia's biggest export and our economic future

By Stephen Johnson, Economics Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

Australia's biggest export iron ore could be under threat if China escalates its support for Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Western Australia last year supplied 38 per cent of the world's iron ore, the commodity used to make steel, putting it well ahead of Brazil's 17 per cent share.

The Russian war on Ukraine, now in its eighth week, threatens that trade, with China by far the biggest buyer of Australian iron ore.

In February, before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent in troops to invade a sovereign neighbour, he declared a 'no limits' partnership with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre has issued a warning about heavily relying on China to sell iron ore - an export market conservatively worth more than $100billion a year - during a time of geopolitical turmoil.

Australia's biggest export iron ore could be under threat if China escalates its support for Russia's Ukraine invasion (pictured is destruction in the city of Hostomel near the capital Kyiv)

'The involvement and support of China in the conflict, if any, would quite likely set the prices of iron ore in the weeks to come,' it said.

'As iron ore exports remain both WA's economic backbone and China WA's majority trade partner for iron ore, there always remains the chance that a shift in the relationship dynamic could cause major economic impacts.'

Australia's biggest trading partner China is a close ally of Russia, which Australia has imposed sanctions on.

In February, Australia posted its 50th monthly trade surplus, thanks to China's strong demand again for iron ore.

Australia's annual exports to China were worth $176.9billion, down slightly from a record $179.4billion, a CommSec analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed.

In February, 39.4million tonnes of iron ore was shipped from Port Hedland in WA, marking an annual increase of 5.2 per cent, Pilbara Ports Authority data showed.

Iron ore prices have recovered since the end of last year, after falling below $US100 a tonne for the first time since mid-2020, with the spot price now at $US147 a tonne.

But the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre said the key commodity price could collapse again, with China buying half of Western Australia's exports.

In February, before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent in troops to invade a sovereign neighbour, he declared a 'no limits' partnership with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
The Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre has issued a warning about heavily relying on China to sell iron ore - an export market conservatively worth more than $100billion a year - during a time of geopolitical turmoil (pictured is a Rio Tinto loader at the Yandicoogina in Western Australia's Pilbara region)

'It is uncertain how the price of iron ore would react to the Ukraine-Russian conflict and although since the start of the conflict prices have picked up to the highest level of the past six months, it is unclear if this trend would continue,' it said.

'Nevertheless, China remains the state's most important export partner, being the destination for more than a half (51 per cent) of WA's total exports over the latest three months.'

China is the world's third biggest supplier of iron ore, with 11 per cent of production, followed by India's 10 per cent and Russia's 4 per cent, an analysis by the Western Australian government showed.

Last year, an article in the state-backed Economic Daily outlined a plan for China to boost iron ore production and buy more mines overseas in a bid to be less reliant on Australian and Brazilian iron ore shipments.

China buys 60 per cent of the world's supply of iron ore.

Chinese state-owned aluminum giant Chinalco partly owns the Simandou iron ore mine at Guinea in west Africa.

Western Australia last year supplied 38 per cent of the world's iron ore, the commodity used to make steel, putting it well ahead of Brazil's 17 per cent share

#Ukraine#Economics#Russian#Australian#Chinese#Wa
