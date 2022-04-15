ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Footage shows WWII ship sinking into Lake Erie

hazard-herald.com
 3 days ago

The USS The Sullivans, a naval destroyer...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Great Lakes shipping season underway

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 2022 commercial shipping season is underway after the opening of the Soo Locks at midnight Friday. The Edgar B. Speer was the first freighter through the Poe Lock. The Sault Area Visitors Bureau presented a plaque to the ships captain and each crew...
INDUSTRY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie#War#Accident
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
Power 96

Tugboat ‘Lake Superior’ Sinking In Duluth Harbor

The Tugboat named 'Lake Superior' was posted for sale in 2001 and it looks like it's having a typical Duluth Monday morning as it appears to be sinking into the harbor. This rather tug boat has had quite the life. According to the for sale post, the tug boat was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
KLST/KSAN

Drone footage shows damage in Jacksboro

JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — Viewer submitted drone video shows extensive damage caused by a tornado in Jacksboro on Monday. From the ariel view, you can see the elementary with part of the roof ripped off. Homes could be seen with damage, some with roofs off the houses. Debris can also be seen on the ground. A […]
JACKSBORO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World War II
WZOZ 103.1

Saga of Sinking Ice Shanty Continues on CNY Lake

The saga of the sinking shanty continues on a Central New York lake. Sue Bronson noticed the ice shanty while looking for eagles to photograph almost a week ago. "I was driving around Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs and it caught my eye." Sinking Shanty. The shanty had fallen through...
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
YourErie

SONS of Lake Erie stock brown trout in Presque Isle Bay

The SONS of Lake Erie were busy stocking brown trout in Presque Isle Bay Tuesday. Each year, the SONS of Lake Erie stock Presque Isle Bay with brown trout. The fish will eventually grow and be ready for anglers. The hatchery manager said it’s a tradition they will continue for years to come. “They were […]
WEATHER
yourerie

Weather Academy: Lake Erie Lake Breeze

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this edition of the Weather Academy, Your Weather Authority Meteorologist Craig Flint discusses Lake Erie lake breeze and how common it is around this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

Several crews respond to fire in Duplin County

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) – Fire crews in Duplin County responded to a reported vehicle fire Sunday night. Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to 295 Mooretown Lane in Warsaw. When crews arrived, they found a large number of vehicles on fire inside of an auto salvage facility, as well as a wooded area. Duplin County Emergency […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Daily Mail

Two boaters dead and two more remain hospitalized after their vessel capsizes on Long Island Sound: Rescuers say they could not locate the ship at first due to a language barrier

Two men are dead and another pair were hospitalized in critical condition after their boat capsized on the Long Island Sound on Sunday, with rescuers reporting that a language barrier initially prevented them from locating the distressed vessel. Authorities received a distress signal off Shippan Point in Stamford, Connecticut around...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy