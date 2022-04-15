Footage shows WWII ship sinking into Lake Erie

The Tugboat named 'Lake Superior' was posted for sale in 2001 and it looks like it's having a typical Duluth Monday morning as it appears to be sinking into the harbor. This rather tug boat has had quite the life. According to the for sale post, the tug boat was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.

