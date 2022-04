Ice cream season formally begins on April 1 in Watkins Glen as the Great Escape Ice Cream Parlor opens its walk-up windows, officially launching its 40th season. “The Great Escape has been a family-owned Watkins Glen mainstay for four decades,” said co-owner Jackie Honsberger. “My parents – Peter and Eileen – opened the Great Escape in this same location in 1982. We hire locally (and are hiring!). We partner with other local small businesses to create “only available here” treats. And, we are committed to this community.”

WATKINS GLEN, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO