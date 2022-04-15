Biloxi Shuckers vs. Mississippi Braves

The Atlanta Braves hope they are less than a month away from the return of one of their best players. The Braves are loosely targeting a May 6 return for outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. A rehab assignment is even closer, and all signs are that Acuña is on track in his recovery from his ACL tear.

