The first principle gyrokinetic simulations of trapped electron turbulence in tokamak fusion plasmas demonstrate the energy transfers from the most linearly unstable modes at high \(k_\theta \rho _i\sim 1\) to intermediate \(k_\theta\) via parametric decay process in a short period of linear-nonlinear transition phase. Dominant nonlinear wave-wave interactions occur near the mode rational surface \(m\simeq nq\). In fully nonlinear turbulence, inverse energy cascade occurs between a cutoff wave number \(k_c\) and \(k_\theta \rho _i\sim 1\) with a power law scaling \(|\phi (k_\theta )|^2\propto k^{-3}\), while modes with \(k<k_c\) are suppressed. The numerical findings show fair agreement with both the weak turbulence theory and realistic experiments on Tore Supra tokamak.

