Davenport used spring practice to get stronger, tougher

The Davenport football team completed spring practice with its red versus black scrimmage on Thursday night.

The Panthers were devastated by injury a year ago, especially at the quarterback position, on their way to a 3-8 season.

One position where DU feels good is running back where leading rusher Jaier Harden returns as does Caleef Jenkins who ran for a score in the second half Thursday.

"We are always trying to get better and lead the team," Harden said. "We have a really solid group coming in so we just want to be able to carry the team into the season. Consistency, it is all about consistency. If we keep doing the same thing over and over again we are just going to keep getting better."

Davenport head coach Sparky McEwen wanted to use spring practice to get stronger and tougher.

"We had to get deeper," head coach Sparky McEwen said. "When you have Ferris State the national champion in the conference and Grand Valley and Saginaw Valley and Wayne, man you got to be deep. It is a very physical conference so we talked about it in depth with our staff, strength training staff. We had to get stronger and we had to be more physical, so we did that."