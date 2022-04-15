ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish Family Services distributes Passover care packages to more than 160 food insecure families

By Danny New
 3 days ago
Gathering all the components for a traditional Passover Seder can be expensive. Jewish Family Services, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, relieved that burden for several families Thursday.

Denver7 visited their facility, where they were distributing more than 100 care packages to households who are food insecure.

The packages include chicken and produce, along with traditional Seder staples like matzo. In addition, Jewish Family Services is delivering fully-catered meals to seniors who are unable to prepare the Seder themselves.

"Passover is a very important holiday for them, but it's also very expensive," said Shelly Hines, director of community resources for stability. "So if you're having any kind of food insecurity or financial hardship, celebrating Passover can be very challenging."

In the above video, you can hear more about their distribution process, as well as Hines' opinion on the state of hunger in the Denver metro area.

For more information of Jewish Family Services, click here .

The Guardian

Almost one in 10 parents ‘very likely to use UK food bank in next three months’

Nearly one in 10 parents are “very likely” to use a food bank to feed their children over the next three months, a survey has found. It means that as many as 1.3 million parents are expecting to have to visit a food bank as families struggle to cope with rising costs of living, with 88% of those surveyed admitting their monthly food bill has increased in the past three months alone.
CHARITIES
