Jewish Family Services distributes Passover care packages to more than 160 food insecure families

Gathering all the components for a traditional Passover Seder can be expensive. Jewish Family Services, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, relieved that burden for several families Thursday.

Denver7 visited their facility, where they were distributing more than 100 care packages to households who are food insecure.

The packages include chicken and produce, along with traditional Seder staples like matzo. In addition, Jewish Family Services is delivering fully-catered meals to seniors who are unable to prepare the Seder themselves.

"Passover is a very important holiday for them, but it's also very expensive," said Shelly Hines, director of community resources for stability. "So if you're having any kind of food insecurity or financial hardship, celebrating Passover can be very challenging."

In the above video, you can hear more about their distribution process, as well as Hines' opinion on the state of hunger in the Denver metro area.

For more information of Jewish Family Services, click here .