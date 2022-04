BLOOMINGTON — In a non-conference clash Friday, Martinsville softball picked up its second straight win as the Artesians knocked off Bloomington North 9-5. After each team took a lead in the first inning, Martinsville (5-4) went ahead for good in the fourth inning on a solo home run by senior Sydney Galyan. The Artesians got the job done on both offense and defense Friday.

