ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The richest celebrity couples in the world

By Stacker.com
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

STACKER — Celebrity power couples hold the fascination of many people. How these couples manage to bring such large amounts of money into a nuclear unit while standing firmly rooted in their love for each other can seem both inspiring and unattainable—or at least from an outsider’s perspective.

In a COVID-19 world—where stadiums are starting to fill up again and TV shows are getting into the swing of regular production schedules—many celebrities have ventured into other lines of business, such as investments and real estate to add to their earning portfolio.

Top-earning celebrities on this list include Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, who outside of acting have collectively invested millions worth in real estate. There’s also Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, the singer-actor couple who made their share of money through tours and property ownership. We can’t forget the legendary Tina Turner and Erwin Bach, who left the U.S. in pursuit of European living, racking up a real estate portfolio of their own.

#21. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AM88Y_0f9uT5DL00
Rodin Eckenroth // Getty Images

– Net worth: $250 million

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel both have achieved unparalleled success, with Justin being a singer, songwriter, actor, and founder of the clothing line William Rast. Biel has also starred in films and also dabbled in the business world, helping to launch Kinderfarms, a health and wellness brand for families.

#20. Tina Turner and Erwin Bach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glDfP_0f9uT5DL00
Jacopo M. Raule // Getty Images

– Net worth: $300 million

Legendary singer Tina Turner may have retired from performing live, but she is still a top earner. She’s worth $250 million alone from music sales and real estate, carrying most of the net worth between her and her spouse. Turner and her husband, Erwin Bach, a music producer, have been living in Switzerland for years where they purchased an estate for $76 million in 2022.

#19. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BryHb_0f9uT5DL00
David Livingston // Getty Images

– Net worth: $320 million

Since their union in 2006, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have gone on to dominate in their fields. Nicole Kidman alone is worth $250 million, mostly from acting in movies. Together, Kidman and her musician husband Urban, own $30 million worth of real estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8Zqx_0f9uT5DL00
Kevin Mazur // Getty Images

#18. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

– Net worth: $350 million

Emmy award-winning Ellen DeGeneres and her spouse Portia de Rossi got married in 2008—during the brief six-month window when same-gendered marriage was legal in California—and have been going strong ever since. DeGeneres made her earnings through standup comedy and TV shows, including her Emmy-winning show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Together, DeGeneres and de Rossi, an actress, and former model, have purchased and sold over 20 properties since 2003.

You may also like: 50 jobs that no longer exist

#17. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYIr2_0f9uT5DL00
Jon Kopaloff // Getty Images

– Net worth: $370 million

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have both achieved significant success in their careers. Bloom’s roles in films like “Lord of the Rings,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and “Troy” have made him a household name, especially in the early 2000s. Katy Perry alone is worth $330 million, and she has raked in her earnings from album sales, tours, endorsements, and real estate.

#16. Sting and Trudie Styler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dS4ax_0f9uT5DL00
tiste Lacroix // Getty Images

– Net worth: $400 million

Sting may have grown up in a working-class family in Wallsend, England, but over the years, the musician, singer, and songwriter more than built a name for himself, acquiring fame and fortune. Sting has sold millions of records as a solo artist and as a former frontman for the band Police. His wife, Trudie Styler, is an actress who has appeared in several British TV series and she’s also worked as a producer.https://b7997cb26d1f2b126c747e7926d2b982.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#15. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2cYo_0f9uT5DL00
Gabe Ginsberg // Getty Images

– Net worth: $400 million

Known for being a modeling legend and entrepreneur, Cindy Crawford amassed her wealth not only by gracing magazine covers and landing campaigns but also by investing in real estate with her husband. Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber is also a former model turned entrepreneur. Together, the couple has purchased properties in Malibu, California, Miami, and Canada.

#14. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFLkT_0f9uT5DL00
Rich Fury // Getty Images

– Net worth: $400 million

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones got married in 2000 and have been enjoying their luxurious lifestyle together ever since. Douglas has been a major Hollywood star since the ’80s and has also invested in real estate over the years with his actress wife. In 2021, the couple listed their luxury New York City co-op for $45 million.

#13. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QW22b_0f9uT5DL00
Lionel Hahn // Getty Images

– Net worth: $400 million

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith married in December 1997 and have become a powerhouse couple ever since, though there have been some public tensions within their relationship in recent years.

Throughout the years, Will earned his millions mostly from film projects but has also raked in earnings from his music career and his first memoir titled “Will.”

Jada alone is worth $50 million and has earned her income through various ventures such as film projects, publishing a children’s book titled, “Girls Hold Up this World,” and being a spokesperson for Carol’s Daughter, a hair care and beauty product line. The couple collectively owns $100 million worth of real estate.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs that only require a 2-year degree

#12. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXJij_0f9uT5DL00
Matt Winkelmeyer // Getty Images

– Net worth: $400 million

As of 2022, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been married for 34 years , which is rare in Hollywood’s entertainment industry. Over the years, the powerhouse couple collectively acquired their wealth through film projects they’ve starred in or directed as well as real estate purchases.

#11. Barbra Streisand and James Brolin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBL0H_0f9uT5DL00
Sonia Moskowitz // Getty Images

– Net worth: $450 million

Multi-talented star Barbra Streisand and James Brolin tied the knot at Streisand’s Malibu estate in 1998. Streisand makes a majority of her money from her music and TV career which has spanned close to 60 years. Brolin is an actor, producer, and director who alone is worth $50 million.

#10. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42E385_0f9uT5DL00
Karwai Tang // Getty Images

– Net worth: $450 million

Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot in 1999 after meeting in person for the first time in 1997 at a charity soccer match. Victoria Beckham, who rose to fame as Posh Spice from the popular ’90s British pop group The Spice Girls, grew up wealthy. Her parents owned a profitable electronic wholesale business, but Victoria Beckham would continue acquiring wealth through her own business ventures.

In 2008, Victoria Beckham launched her fashion label, wrote a book, and put out a fragrance line with her husband, who is now a retired soccer player but still makes a $50 million a year salary.https://b7997cb26d1f2b126c747e7926d2b982.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#9. Elton John and David Furnish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7xbU_0f9uT5DL00
JMEnternational // Getty Images

– Net worth: $550 million

Music icon Elton John and David Furnish, a former advertising executive turned filmmaker, met at a dinner party at John’s home in 1993. They’ve been a couple ever since and over the years, John has sold millions of records. Furnish earned his wealth through his work for the ad agency and from films he has produced and directed.

#8. George Clooney and Amal Clooney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vBLr_0f9uT5DL00
Karwai Tang // Getty Images

– Net worth: $570 million

This power couple has been able to amass their fame and fortune through a variety of business ventures and high-profile projects. George Clooney has starred and directed in several films. His British-Lebanese wife, Amal Clooney, alone is worth $50 million, and specializes in international law and human rights. Some of her clients include Nobel Peace Prize winners such as Nadia Murad and women who have survived sexual violence.

You may also like: 50 ways the workforce has changed in 50 years

#7. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0fDL_0f9uT5DL00
Taylor Hill // Getty Images

– Net worth: $650 million

In February 2022, Tom Brady became the National Football League’s second-highest earning NFL athlete of all time. Brady alone is worth $430 million between his NFL salary and endorsements over the course of his 22-year career. Gisele Bundchen is one of the highest-paid models in the world, having modeled in campaigns for brands such as Ralph Lauren, Valentino, and Versace.https://b7997cb26d1f2b126c747e7926d2b982.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

#6. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5pKI_0f9uT5DL00
Tasos Katopodis // Getty Images

– Net worth: $800 million

Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner come from influential New York City real estate families. Known as the daughter of former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has an estimated net worth of $300 million. Ivanka has been involved with several business ventures, which include a handbag and footwear line that she sold through Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Nordstrom. Kushner holds a multimillion-dollar stake in Cadre, the real estate startup he co-founded.

#5. Holly Valance and Nick Candy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7uTc_0f9uT5DL00
Ricky Vigil M // Getty Images

– Net worth: $1.12 billion

Retired actor and model Holly Valance and luxury property developer Nick Candy’s relationship oozed wealth from the beginning with their lavish Beverly Hills wedding in 2012, attended by guests such as Elton John with a performance by Katy Perry . Nick Candy, along with his brother Christian Candy, owns several high-rise buildings all over the world. Valance created her own wealth, having been featured in TV shows such as “CSI: NY,” “CSI: Miami,” and “Prison Break.”

#4. Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMekT_0f9uT5DL00
Mazur // Getty Images

– Net worth: $1.8 billion

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z, also known as The Carters, have done pretty well for themselves, collectively growing a portfolio of businesses that span music, real estate, and brand endorsements. Beyoncé’s net worth alone is $500 million through her music, films, investments, and other business ventures. Jay-Z has amassed his own net worth of $1 billion , making him one of the few entertainers to achieve financial status of that value.

#3. Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZyjA_0f9uT5DL00
Daniel Zuchnik // Getty Images

– Net worth: $3.4 billion

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham first met each other at a charity event in Chicago in 1986. It was the same year the iconic “Oprah Winfrey Show” debuted on television and was nationally syndicated for several years, catapulting her to multi-millionaire status, far from her childhood years of financial struggle in rural Mississippi. Graham alone is worth $10 million as a speaker, author of several self-help books, and businessman.

You may also like: Worst jobs in America

#2. Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13srl2_0f9uT5DL00
Jon Kopaloff // Getty Images

– Net worth: $3.5 billion

Stephen Spielberg, one of the most iconic film producers of all time, met actor Kate Capshaw back in 1984 when she was auditioning for a role in the 1984 film, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” The couple has achieved significant success throughout their careers and owns properties in various locations including Naples, Florida, and Pacific Palisades, California.

#1. Salma Hayek and Francois Pinault

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIGxc_0f9uT5DL00
Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

– Net worth: $7.1 billion

Mexico-born actor Salma Hayek moved to Los Angeles in 1991 and has starred in several films ever since. Hayek also founded her own production company in 1999, called Ventanarosa. Hayek and Francois Pinault, a multi-billionaire entrepreneur who founded the luxury fashion group Kering, and who owns the French winery, Chateau Latour, have been married since 2009.

METHODOLOGY

Stacker took a look at the richest couples in the world and ranked the top 21, according to Celebrity Net Worth . Here’s a look at some of your favorite celebrity couples and how they’ve accumulated their wealth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Holly Valance
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Streisand
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Trudie Styler
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Steven Spielberg
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Wedding#European
Deadline

Ricky Gervais Calls Chris Rock’s Oscars Joke “Tame,” Reveals Line He Would Have Used Instead

Click here to read the full article. Ricky Gervais gave fans a more fulsome idea of what his jokes would have been, had be been in Chris Rock’s place at the Oscars. Gervais, who has hosted the Golden Globes five times, said in a recent video chat with fans that Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair was “like the tamest joke I would’ve ever told.” When people asked the frequent Globes host what would have happened to him in the same circumstances he replied, “Nothing.” “Nothing would happen to me because I wouldn’t have told a joke about his wife’s hair....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Alec Baldwin Says Oscars 'Turned Into The Jerry Springer Show': 'I Love You Chris Rock'

Alec Baldwin is weighing in on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards. During Sunday night's ceremony, Will, who later won Best Actor, walked onto the stage and struck Rock in response to a joke he made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment left the comedian speechless, but he kept the show going by making light of the incident and moving on.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy