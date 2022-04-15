Police ask for help locating missing Chinese man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help finding Meng Sing Chang (also goes by Albert), 64, who was last seen Sunday, Mar. 10 near the 4800 block of Van Carol Drive near Tropicana and Durango.

Police say Chang might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Chang does speak some English but his primary language is Mandarin Chinese.

Chang was last seen wearing a blue and light grey horizontal striped shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and transitional glasses. Police say Chang also has a scar on his left should from a surgery.

Anyone with information regarding Meng Sing Chang and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com

