Impact News: Major Players Take Out W. Morrissey & Mickie James On Impact, JONAH Beats PCO

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The Major Players laid waste on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, taking out both W. Morrissey and Mickie James. Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, and Chelsea Green attacked Morrissey during an in-ring promo, with...

#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Pco#Themattcardona#Imchelseagreen#Thecazxl#Mickiejames#Jonahishere#Impactwrestling
