Mick Fanning fairytale ends in thrilling upset by Australian sensation Callum Robson

Three-time WSL Champion Mick Fanning of Australia surfs in Heat 9 at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach.

Australian rookie sensation Callum Robson has produced an after-the-siren upset to end Mick Fanning’s shot at a record fifth Bells Beach title. The 20-year-old Robson produced a 7.77-point effort on his final wave, the winning scores returning as he hit the beach after their round-of-16 Rip Curl Pro heat to win 14.50 to 14.27.

The 40-year-old Fanning, who had come out of retirement to chase Bells history as a wildcard, reached the last 16 after eliminating world No 1 Kanoa Igarashi in a stunning upset on Thursday. But his fairytale run has been brought to an abrupt halt.

The three-time world champion looked in vintage form on Friday too, carving in terrific conditions to score at least 6.17 points on four separate waves. His final-wave best of 7.5 was trumped by Championship Tour rookie Robson though.

“When I saw that wave coming in I took a deep breath and thought ‘Alright this is my chance’,” said Robson, the surf prodigy from Evans Head on the NSW north coast. “Waiting on the beach, I couldn’t really hear but my mates were giving me the thumbs up. Mick [Fanning] at Bells, especially when it’s absolutely pumping ... he’s one of the best, so I’m pretty happy with that win.”

Fanning had won Bells as a wildcard in 2001 and last surfed the event in 2018 before his retirement, when he lost to Italo Ferreira in the final. After catching six waves in the 30-minute heat yesterday he said he was feeling “gassed”.

Any disappointment at his first exit before the quarter-final stage from 14 Bells campaigns, was offset by Fanning being greeted by one-year-old son Xander Dean on the beach.

“It was great fun, I had a great time,” he said. “You want to go out just surfing (well) and Callum’s a great kid, awesome to have a heat with him, one of the groms growing up at home. To have this little munchkin (Xander) here ... it’s been a really different Bells for me, really enjoyed it, great memories.”

Having flown under the radar on the world surfing stage for the past five years, “grom” Robson qualified for the 2022 World Surf League (WSL) men’s world tour in December with a fifth-place finish at the 2021 Huntington Beach Challenger Series event and a win at the Tweed Coast Pro before the season defining Hawaiian leg at Christmas.

Competing against the world’s best in the ultimate proving ground of Hawaii, Robson announced himself as Australia’s newest surf star when he beat two-time world champion and global superstar John John Florence.

Earlier at Bells, Owen Wright’s charge to avoid the World Surf League’s mid-season cut continued, the Olympic bronze medallist reaching the quarter-finals. Wright came out on top in a tense round-of-16 heat against Nat Young, putting together a two-wave total of 16.40 out of 20 to eliminate the American (15.77).

It’s already the 32-year-old’s best result of 2022 as he quests to improve his lowly ranking (31) before the tour field is cut to 24 after the next stop of the year at Margaret River, WA. Ethan Ewing won comfortably in his all-Australian clash with Jackson Baker, while Connor O’Leary and Morgan Cibilic were beaten by Brazil’s Filipe Toledo and 2019 Bells winner Florence.

With light off-shore winds and waves up to 3.5 metres, conditions are expected to be good enough for organisers to potentially even run the men’s or women’s quarter-finals later in the day.