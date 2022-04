It’s been an offseason of roster turnover for the Montana State defense, with the Bobcats losing five defensive starters from the 2021 season. “It was definitely weird coming back after the (FCS) championship game and coming (into the weight room) for the first lift and looking around like, ‘Dang, I’m probably one of the oldest guys here,’” rising junior linebacker Nolan Askelson said. “It never felt like that before.”

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO