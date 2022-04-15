Frank Langella fired from Netflix miniseries after misconduct probe

Actor Frank Langella was fired from his leading role in the Netflix miniseries “The Fall of the House of Usher” after a misconduct investigation.

Langella, 84, who earned a best actor Oscar nomination for the 2008 movie “Frost/Nixon,” was cast to play Roderick Usher in the eight-episode project inspired by several Edgar Allan Poe stories, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the entertainment website, the investigation began after Langella was accused of making inappropriate remarks to a female co-star.

The role that was to be played by the Tony Award winner will be recast, The New York Times reported.

Netflix declined to comment, but a person familiar with the matter, who was given anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss the investigation, confirmed the account to the newspaper. Representatives for Langella could not be reached for comment, according to the Los Angeles Times and Variety.

The show’s creator, Mike Flanagan, did not immediately respond to requests for comment by The New York Times.

Deadline was the first outlet to report Langella’s departure.

Filming on the series will resume on scenes that do not involve Langella’s character until a new actor is cast, the website reported. The series also stars Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill and Carla Gugino, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Langella rose to fame with his role as Dracula in the 1979 film, NBC News reported. Recently, he appeared as the judge in the Netflix film “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” The New York Times reported.

