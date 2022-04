Click here to read the full article. SMOKING BREAK: Do you still get stage fright when you’ve been in front of audiences and cameras as long as Catherine Deneuve has been? “Yes…I’ve always had it,” revealed the French actress in the first episode of “Smoking Le Podcast,” a series launched Friday as part of the Saint Laurent Rive Droite cultural hub.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiFront Row at Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022 Throughout a 33-minute conversation with French journalist Pascale Clark, Deneuve shares insight into some of her roles, but...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO