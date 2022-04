CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville educators are hoping to make some changes to their employee contracts. According to the Charlottesville Education Association, roughly 85% of teachers in the city signed a pledge to support a collective bargaining petition to be proposed to the School Board in hopes of it recognizing their right to negotiate on things like contracts and curriculum.

