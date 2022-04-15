ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

RBC Heritage leaderboard: Who’s leading after Round 1

By jmarksbury1271
Golf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scores were low in South Carolina, where a solid round of four-under 67 was only good enough to tie for tenth and 70 players posted a round under par. Here are three things you need to know after Thursday’s first round at Harbour Town. Complete...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

‘Holy smokes!’ Jordan Spieth misses 18-inch putt on final hole at RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth took full advantage of Moving Day at the RBC Heritage — until he got to the final hole. Standing on the 18th green, he was four under for the round, and his nine-under total put him just two shots behind the leaders. Better yet, Spieth had a birdie putt from just under 12 feet at the par-4 finisher to cut the lead to one heading into the final round.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
FanSided

RBC Heritage purse: Payout by player, finishing position

It may not compare to The Masters but the RBC Heritage purse still has a nice chunk of change for the winner and those finishing near the top of the leaderboard. RBC Heritage purse and payout by player and finishing position. The golf season really began last weekend with The...
GOLF
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth bounces back from putt hiccup, rallies to win RBC Heritage￼

On the first hole of a playoff on Sunday at the RBC Heritage, after hitting into the front greenside bunker on 18 at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth blasted out to 7 inches — and you became a bit uneasy. A day earlier on 18, Spieth missed from 11 feet. Then from 11 inches. And that followed a similar whiff at the Texas Open, just two weeks earlier.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Cameron Young
Golf.com

How a pro golfer’s $10 Nassau spiraled into a $900 payday

Michael Allen has had a long career in professional golf. The 63-year-old currently competes on the PGA Tour Champions where he has eight victories, including the 2009 Senior PGA. But it turns out, the most competitive action he’s seen in recent years may be happening off the pro circuit.
MESA, AZ
Golf.com

Why being a streaky golfer is advantageous over being a consistent one

Golf can be fickle, even for the greatest players in the game. Consider the model of consistency known as Dustin Johnson. Between 2008 and 2020, DJ had at least one win on the PGA Tour in 12 of 13 calendar years, missing out only in 2014. He started 2021 as the top-ranked player in the world (Dustin’s cumulative total of weeks ranked No. 1 is 135, third all time behind Tiger Woods and Greg Norman) and finished the season ranked third, completing another fine campaign that included a victory in Saudi Arabia (then a European Tour event) and eight top 10s. And yet he failed to win on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

5 easy golf swing moves that will last a lifetime

Swinging the club is often made out to sound complicated. It’s not. You just need to get your head around a few key points. For example: Use your upper body to load around your legs on the way back and then unload with your legs on the way down. Easy, right? It’s certainly not complicated.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbc Heritage#Fedex Cup#Open
Golf.com

Rules incident sees 2 balls out of bounds, a ruling and a man in slippers

Two golf balls out of bounds. A rules official and a ruling. A man in a white T-shirt, shorts and slippers trying to help. What didn’t this rules incident have?. In a bizarre sequence during Friday’s second round of the RBC Heritage, Harold Varner hit his tee shot right and toward a white-staked out-of-bounds area on the par-4 6th at Harbour Town, he called on a man to identify a ball, Varner confirmed it was his after the man bent down to look, and Varner and an official eventually determined the ball was not in play by inches. But PGA Tour Live announcers in Hilton Head, S.C., believed the ball was also touched by the man, which could have cost Varner the penalty.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Golf.com

Major champion reveals one of the biggest mistakes amateurs make in bunkers

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Padraig Harrington says, is good. He can click away. But most every other amateur would do themselves well to scroll down. In a recently released video by the PGA Tour Champions, Harrington dished on how to hit a greenside bunker shot. It’s straightforward, too, the three-time major champion and last year’s European Ryder Cup captain said: Slide your club under the ball. And to do this best?
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Jordan Spieth is back again, Tiger, Phil and rules

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Jordan Spieth’s victory at the RBC Heritage, Tiger Woods’ next event, Phil Mickelson’s future, an odd rules incident and more.
GOLF
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Jordan Spieth’s Titleist equipment at the 2022 RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth shot a final-round 66 and then took down Patrick Cantlay in a sudden-death playoff to win the RBC Heritage. Take a look at the Titleist setup Spieth used to win his 13th PGA Tour title. Driver: Titleist TSi3 (Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X shaft), 10 degrees. 3-wood: Titleist TS2...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy