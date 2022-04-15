RBC Heritage leaderboard: Who’s leading after Round 1

Two golf balls out of bounds. A rules official and a ruling. A man in a white T-shirt, shorts and slippers trying to help. What didn’t this rules incident have?. In a bizarre sequence during Friday’s second round of the RBC Heritage, Harold Varner hit his tee shot right and toward a white-staked out-of-bounds area on the par-4 6th at Harbour Town, he called on a man to identify a ball, Varner confirmed it was his after the man bent down to look, and Varner and an official eventually determined the ball was not in play by inches. But PGA Tour Live announcers in Hilton Head, S.C., believed the ball was also touched by the man, which could have cost Varner the penalty.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO