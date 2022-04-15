ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Valley Fuego FC announces new head coach

By Garrett Brown
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley Fuego FC announced Martín Vásquez as the team’s new head coach for the inaugural 2022 season.

Vásquez has 30 years of combined experience as a professional soccer player and coach.

Prior to coming to Fuego FC, Vásquez spent time with LA Galaxy, Chivas USA, Bayern Munich, the USMNT and Houston Dynamo FC.

Vásquez was born in Yahualica, Mexico, and grew up in Los Angeles.

His professional career began in 1988 playing for Club Leones Negros de la Universidad de Guadalajara. He also played for, Club Puebla FC, CD Veracruz and Atlas FC.

Vásquez made his MLS debut in 1996 with the Tampa Bay Mutiny; later earning MLS All-Star recognition in the league’s inaugural season. He also competed with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Vásquez held coaching positions with the LA Galaxy, the former Chivas USA, and Real Salt Lake, including a one-year stint as head coach for then-USL Championship side Real Monarchs. Most recently he was the assistant coach for Houston Dynamo FC. Vásquez also served as an assistant for German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

“I feel honored to be a part of the amazing Central Valley Fuego Fútbol Club familia! I am grateful to work with such a determined, talented group of players and coaching staff. I’m excited to contribute with everyone in the organization to accomplish big things hard work pays off,” Vásquez said in a statement.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

