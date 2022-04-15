Suspect rams police vehicle in King Soopers parking lot

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – Two suspects, in a vehicle with stolen plates, were approached by a police officer in a King Soopers parking lot around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

It was at this point that the suspect driving the vehicle, a male, rammed the patrol vehicle with their own in the grocery store’s parking lot located at 17031 Lincoln Ave.

The suspect additionally hit four other vehicles before he and the second suspect, believed to be a female, fled the scene on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Parker Police Department.

