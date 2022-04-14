H.S. Roundup: Unioto beats Zane Trace in two competitive games

BOYS' TENNIS

Washington 3, Chillicothe 2: The Cavaliers lost their first match of the season after a nail-biter against the Blue Lions.

Their wins came from their singles competitor Kaiden Koch (6-4, 6-2), and their doubles pair consisting of JB Maravilla and Asher Pendell (6-0, 6-4).

Waverly 5, Unioto 0:For the first time this season, the Sherman Tanks were shut out.

(No further information was given.)

SOFTBALL

Unioto 6, Zane Trace 3: The Lady Shermans kept their undefeated streak alive after a close call against the Lady Pioneers.

Unioto's Avery Miller hit her third home run of the season and also had three RBIs on the night.

Zane Trace's Gracey McCullough and Lexi Scott each had home runs of their own, with Scott getting her fourth of the year.

Westfall 5, Hillsboro 1: The Mustangs bounced back from their loss earlier in the week with a decisive win over Hillsboro on the road.

Olivia Dumm was knocking batters down all night, striking out 13 batters and allowing just three hits.

She was also the only player with multiple hits, going 2-4 with an RBI.

Alexander 10, Huntington 2: The Lady Huntsmen's losing streak has reached seven games with their latest loss to the Lady Spartans.

Mackenzie Tackett had a productive night from the plate where she hit 3-4 with a run scored.

BASEBALL

Adena 7, Piketon 6 (10 innings): The Redstreaks looked to have had the game in hand as they led 6-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

However, the Warriors battled back and ultimately won the game after a walk-off single by Will Dratwa.

Piketon's Tra Swayne hit 2-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Unioto 5, Zane Trace 4: The Pioneers nearly came back from a 5-0 deficit after a late-game push, however, the Sherman Tanks' defense pulled it together to stop it from happening.

Unioto's Braxton Platt was good from the plate, hitting 2-4 with two RBIs.

Zane Trace's hits were more evenly dispersed, but an RBI single by Austen Ison helped to spark their offense in the fourth inning.

Huntington 24, Alexander 0: The Huntsmen put forth the game to remember after completely decimating the Spartans.

DJ Crocker pitched a no-hitter and struck out six batters in the process.

He also had three RBIs on a 1-4 hitting night.

Caleb Smith was a perfect 3-3 from the plate and accounted for four RBIs.