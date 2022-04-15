High-schoolers making a difference by promoting inclusivity and addressing Mental Health

Our KNX Heroes of the Week are members of the NAMI club at Villa Park High School!

This incredible group of high school students in Orange County are promoting inclusivity while addressing mental health.

Club President Christina Diep leads the team in creating a safe space for students to address any and all mental health concerns at the school.

Their latest outreach project is showing some love to the LGBTQ community! The group painted tote bags decorated with words of love, hope, and affirmation, which will be donated to the LGBTQ Center of Orange County.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok