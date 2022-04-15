Extra Effort: IVC’s Katie Petran Embraces Volunteer Work

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was another cold, rainy day that sent softball practice inside but Katie Petran had a smile on her face.

Her positive, can-do attitude is part of the reason IVC is having a successful start to the season.

“If one of us is having a bad day, we try and pick each other up. I think that’s the key to our success because we are just so positive,” said Petran.

IVC has started the season 9-2 but Petran would probably be smiling with the team was winless.

“Katie has an abundance of energy. It shows here. It shows in everything she does. It picks everybody up,” said IVC softball coach Max Bundy, “It’s the way she’s wired to make sure everybody feels important.

But the softball diamond isn’t the only place where Petran spreads a little joy. She’s part of the school’s JOI club, which encourages students to volunteer throughout central Illinois.

And she’s done plenty of that.

“The club is designed to help out the community in Chillicothe,” Petran said. “Around Christmas we volunteered by making gnomes for (residents in) the nursing homes. It was arts and crafts. We made two so we kept one and got to give one away.”

As a top student, Petran is a National Honor Society member and a math tutor. She modeled prom dresses to raise money for an agency that provides college scholarships for IVC students.

And was part of the school’s Girls Investing in Girls leadership conference.

“It brings me real joy helping people out, putting a smile on their face,” Petran said. “It makes my day 100 percent better.”>>

