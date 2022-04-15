ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboy church invites locals for Easter Sunday stampede

By Mallory Brooks
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Ark. – This weekend is Easter Sunday and the Crossroads Cowboy Church in El Paso is returning with a great tradition with an Easter Service on horseback and chuckwagon breakfast.

Pastor Ron Riddle and his wife Wanda stopped by to talk about their plans for the upcoming holiday service.

Riddle said he will be preaching on horseback for Easter Service, which begins at 9 a.m. in the arena, with a biscuit and gravy breakfast served beforehand at 7 a.m. from the chuckwagon.

After the service, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt for children 12 years and under.

Boots and Hats are optional.

Crossroads will also be hosting the PRCA rodeo on Friday and Saturday.

The Rodeo will start each night at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-show at 6 p.m.

Adult admission is $10, with 7 to 12-year-olds $5 and children under 6 for free.

