Troutman, NC

Man shot outside rapper DaBaby’s NC mansion, police say

By Ciara Lankford, Mike Andrews, Robin Kanady, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

TROUTMAN, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – The man who was shot outside the Troutman, North Carolina, mansion of Charlotte rapper DaBaby Wednesday night was not welcome there, according to the Troutman Police Chief.

Officers responded to Dababy’s property around 7:45 p.m. to the report of a shooting.

Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on his lower body, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police: Man run over, killed while trying to steal catalytic converter

The police chief tells Queen City News that only two other people were around when the man was shot, DaBaby and another person.

Man heard screaming in 911 call

A 911 call that was released on Thursday afternoon in connection to Wednesday’s shooting, indicates the person who was shot may have unlawfully entered the property. Listen below:

Those nearby warn of DaBaby

“You just got to be a fool to test DaBaby, you just got to be,” said Anthony McCullah, who works nearby.

“Working around this area, it’s obviously pretty secured. To step over there and get in the way and get to him, you’re basically just writing your own death sentence,” Anthony’s brother Melvin McCullah said.

“He’s got a big, big, good, decent amount of land up there. If somebody was trespassing you’d have to spend a good day/day-and-a-half scoping it out. And still to test DaBaby, you’re a dummy,” said Anthony.

A sign posted outside the Grammy-nominated rapper’s home reads: “We have guns and shovels.”

Investigation ongoing

Police are not saying who pulled the trigger or whether it was justified. Police say the man who was shot did not go inside the house.

The police chief says everything happened on DaBaby’s property but outside the mansion.

“It is a large property, on the roadside, there’s a significantly tall concrete-type wall and it’s surrounded on the other sides by a pretty high chain link fence,” said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.

He wouldn’t say if DaBaby knew the man who was shot.

People are being interviewed and some evidence has been gathered, police say. They’ll present that to the district attorney who will determine if any charges are filed.

Queen City News is continuing to pursue additional information.

Not the first time DaBaby was involved in a shooting

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was involved in another shooting incident in 2018 at a local Walmart.

In 2018, 19-year-old Jaylin Craig was shot and killed at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina. Police said a fight had broken out before the incident.

In an Instagram video, the rapper indicated he was shopping for clothes for his daughter but never said a fight took place.

“Two dudes walk in on you and your whole family, threatening y’all, whip out on y’all, let me see what y’all going to do,” DaBaby said in the video. “When the story comes out, and the footage comes out, [it] will show y’all how I was in there with my 1-year-old daughter and my 5-year-old, my baby mama, buying my baby some more winter clothes. A dude sees me buying baby clothes and wants to show me how tough he is.”

Dave Chappelle addresses DaBaby’s controversial homophobic comments, shooting at Huntersville Walmart

A misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon against the rapper was dropped after a key witness, a Walmart employee, failed to show in court. Walmart security footage of the incident was also not shown in court but Craig’s family says it showed Jaylin trying to defuse the argument.

Craig’s family told Queen City News they were devastated when charges were dropped.

“We feel like we didn’t get any justice. To have the guy look at us in court with a smirk, like he won that battle,” mom Lawana Horsley said.

Parents of 19-year-old killed in Walmart shooting devastated after charges dropped

DaBaby did not speak to the media when he left the courtroom in 2019 after his charge was dropped.

The district attorney said at the time that no other charges would be filed in the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

