ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

Man shot outside rapper DaBaby’s NC mansion, police say

By Ciara Lankford, Nexstar Media Wire, Mike Andrews, Robin Kanady
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LymO_0f9uOtVB00

TROUTMAN, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – The man who was shot outside the Troutman, North Carolina, mansion of Charlotte rapper DaBaby Wednesday night was not welcome there, according to the Troutman Police Chief.

Officers responded to Dababy’s property around 7:45 p.m. to the report of a shooting.

Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on his lower body, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fatal shooting at Georgia graduation

The police chief tells Queen City News that only two other people were around when the man was shot, DaBaby and another person.

Man heard screaming in 911 call

A 911 call that was released on Thursday afternoon in connection to Wednesday’s shooting, indicates the person who was shot may have unlawfully entered the property. Listen below:

Those nearby warn of DaBaby

“You just got to be a fool to test DaBaby, you just got to be,” said Anthony McCullah, who works nearby.

“Working around this area, it’s obviously pretty secured. To step over there and get in the way and get to him, you’re basically just writing your own death sentence,” Anthony’s brother Melvin McCullah said.

“He’s got a big, big, good, decent amount of land up there. If somebody was trespassing you’d have to spend a good day/day-and-a-half scoping it out. And still to test DaBaby, you’re a dummy,” said Anthony.

A sign posted outside the Grammy-nominated rapper’s home reads: “We have guns and shovels.”

Investigation ongoing

Police are not saying who pulled the trigger or whether it was justified. Police say the man who was shot did not go inside the house.

The police chief says everything happened on DaBaby’s property but outside the mansion.

“It is a large property, on the roadside, there’s a significantly tall concrete-type wall and it’s surrounded on the other sides by a pretty high chain link fence,” said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.

He wouldn’t say if DaBaby knew the man who was shot.

People are being interviewed and some evidence has been gathered, police say. They’ll present that to the district attorney who will determine if any charges are filed.

Queen City News is continuing to pursue additional information.

Not the first time DaBaby was involved in a shooting

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was involved in another shooting incident in 2018 at a local Walmart.

In 2018, 19-year-old Jaylin Craig was shot and killed at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina. Police said a fight had broken out before the incident.

In an Instagram video, the rapper indicated he was shopping for clothes for his daughter but never said a fight took place.

“Two dudes walk in on you and your whole family, threatening y’all, whip out on y’all, let me see what y’all going to do,” DaBaby said in the video. “When the story comes out, and the footage comes out, [it] will show y’all how I was in there with my 1-year-old daughter and my 5-year-old, my baby mama, buying my baby some more winter clothes. A dude sees me buying baby clothes and wants to show me how tough he is.”

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in Florida

A misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon against the rapper was dropped after a key witness, a Walmart employee, failed to show in court. Walmart security footage of the incident was also not shown in court but Craig’s family says it showed Jaylin trying to defuse the argument.

Craig’s family told Queen City News they were devastated when charges were dropped.

“We feel like we didn’t get any justice. To have the guy look at us in court with a smirk, like he won that battle,” mom Lawana Horsley said.

Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation

DaBaby did not speak to the media when he left the courtroom in 2019 after his charge was dropped.

The district attorney said at the time that no other charges would be filed in the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntersville, NC
State
Florida State
City
Troutman, NC
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Troutman, NC
Crime & Safety
Page Six

DaBaby shot intruder at his North Carolina mansion: report

DaBaby was the alleged triggerman who shot a home intruder at his North Carolina estate Wednesday night, according to a report. The rapper was home at his $2.3 million Troutman compound when a man trespassed onto the property at about 7:45 p.m., TMZ said. DaBaby, 30, born Jonathan Kirk, shot the intruder in the leg after the two exchanged words, sources told the outlet. “I shot him in the leg,” a man told a 911 dispatcher in a six-minute emergency call released by Iredell County Emergency Communications and obtained by WCNC. “OK and why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked. “He’s trespassing on my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Man, 21, Shot Multiple Times In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times early Tuesday while seated in a car in northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to a hospital, where they found the man had been shot several times in the upper body, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined he was in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace when he was shot, police said. Afterward, the 21-year-old drove himself to the hospital for treatment. At last check Tuesday, he was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Nelly
US News and World Report

Kalamazoo Officer Kills Man Who Shot at Officers, Police Say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man Sunday when that man fired a handgun toward officers, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. after officers were called to a neighborhood south of the city’s downtown area about what the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called “suspected criminal activity.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Shooting#Police#Rapper#Queen City News
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Fairhill Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot four times, including once in the head, and killed on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section, police say. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue just after 10 a.m. Police say the man was shot four times — once in his head, shoulder, chest, and knee. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:56 a.m., according to officials. It’s unknown if any weapons were recovered, police say. Elkins Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown during the shooting, but it was lifted at 10:45 a.m. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
13News Now

Man shot on Long Point Road in Portsmouth, say police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday. The shooting happened near the 3900 block of Long Point Road, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Police released a brief statement shortly after 6 p.m., though it did not indicate what time the shooting took...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy