Ottawa County, OK

ATF Investigating Cause Of Ottawa County Fire After 3 People Were Found Dead

By Chinh Doan
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
Federal investigators are looking into the cause of an Ottawa County fire after they found three people dead inside a home Thursday morning. The fire, which happened about 10 miles south of Miami, has hit first responders and the small community hard.

The ATF said at 6:20 a.m., someone called 911 to report the fire, which left the home near East 210 Road and South 600 Road with extensive damage. The Fairland Fire Department put out the fire, then found the victims: A woman in her 80s, along with a man and woman both older than 40.

“So this is a thing that’s going to impact the community,” said Ashley Stevens, ATF resident agent in charge of the Tulsa area. “So, we have to be very respectful of that, as well in our investigation and ensure that either justice for them is sought or we can get answers as to what happened.”

Stevens said the ATF is handling this case because it is on Cherokee Nation land and in case anyone needs to be prosecuted federally. Stevens said investigators are looking into possible witnesses, the background on the victims and any possible problems with the house before the fire.

He said it is all to rule out any possible accident or arson. “These are events that will last a lifetime to first responders who respond, as well as to the community, so we just try to be very respectful to ensure that we do diligence and we turn over every rock, so to speak, to make sure that we acquire some answers for the family and the community itself,” said Stevens.

Stevens said the ATF and the state have peer support programs to help first responders cope with what they experienced.

Stevens said it is unknown whether the home had working smoke detectors.

No names have been released as the medical examiner is working to confirm the victims' identities.

