Grand Junction, CO

Spring Freezes, a farmers worst nightmare

By Demetrious Gamble
 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — “Spring frost is our biggest challenge, and it is the risk factor, if anything is going to take us out, that’s mostly likely going to do it,” Talbot Farms, Bruce Talbot stated.

Agriculture is an important part of the Western Slope, and generational farmers like Bruce Talbot are sourcing every option to make sure it doesn’t end up like 2020.

Talbot added, “In 2020, we ended up with 15% of a final crop. Meaning we lost 85% of our crop.”

With loss comes lessons.

“A lot of us have gained more appreciation for water under the tree. That seems to be the most along with wind machines is the most effective combination,” Talbot uttered.

While some local orchards, like this one in Olathe, still use the time-honored tradition of lighting smudge pots through the deep of night to save crops, the ones that used to dot palisade orchards are gone.

Talbot says paying people to light them, and people stealing the gasoline used to fuel them; simply made it a tradition that was too expensive to maintain.

This is the sound of a wind machine. This is now the most important tool even for multi-generation farmers like Talbot to fight climate change issues.

Talbot mentioned, “Which are just fans on top of a tower, and that fan rotates slowly so it blows in all directions.”

The wind machine pulls the warm air from up above and blows it down to push the colder air out from the orchards keeping the buds moist.

“So the movement keeps them more at ambient temperature,” Talbot stated.

Another source farmers have resorted to is water sprinklers.

As the Water freezes it generates heat that keeps the ground at 32 degrees.

From peaches to grapes, Ag life is important to the Western Slope, and farmers are doing everything to make sure it stays alive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

