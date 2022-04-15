Long Island fire departments searching for volunteers

Fire departments across Long Island are asking for more volunteers.

Fire officials in Lindenhurst launched a campaign called Recruit NY to round up more firefighters.

The Firefighter's Association is hoping to get the word out about their first recruitment event.

"Call volumes are up and volunteering is down," says Eugene Perry, vice president of the Firefighters Association. "We have about 60 departments here on Long Island that are going to participate in either one or both days next weekend."

Volunteer fire departments will open their doors to the community in search of new recruits next Saturday.