Lindenhurst, NY

Long Island fire departments searching for volunteers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
Fire departments across Long Island are asking for more volunteers.

Fire officials in Lindenhurst launched a campaign called Recruit NY to round up more firefighters.

The Firefighter's Association is hoping to get the word out about their first recruitment event.

"Call volumes are up and volunteering is down," says Eugene Perry, vice president of the Firefighters Association. "We have about 60 departments here on Long Island that are going to participate in either one or both days next weekend."

Volunteer fire departments will open their doors to the community in search of new recruits next Saturday.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

