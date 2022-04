CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The name Chris Slade means something around Virginia, even if a few decades have passed since he wore the orange and blue of UVA. "Coach Slade, he's old, old head, but he's been in the league for quite some time, so his resume, especially when he was in college, even the league says a lot," senior defensive end Chico Bennett said," I haven't gone back, I don't know if [his film] going to be all black and white."

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO