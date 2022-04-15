ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Five Snider Panthers sign for college

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8zz8_0f9uNleO00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five Panthers put pen to paper on Thursday afternoon to play sports in college as Tyrese Brown (football/Trine University), Caiden Hurse (football/Mount Union), Markell Keal (football/Concordia University at St. Paul), Grant Brown (basketball/Wabash College), and Cylie Pyle (golf/Saint Francis) all signed at Snider High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Dead At 57

On Friday night, the football world received some tough news when a longtime college football coach passed away. Andy Coen, the former coach of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 57 years old. According to a statement from the team,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Fort Wayne, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Brown
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Deadly crash closes U. S. 30 eastbound at County Line Rd.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A deadly crash has closed the eastbound lanes of U. S. 30 at County Line Road Wednesday morning. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck. The Whitley County Coroner has confirmed with WANE 15 that two people were killed and three were rushed to a hospital in […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Car crashes into nursing home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car crashed into a nursing home south of the Allen County Memorial Coliseum late Monday night. It happened just before midnight at the Glenbrook Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in the 3800 block of Parnell Avenue. The trunk of the car was left sticking out of the building. The […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wabash College#Trine University#Panthers#Concordia University#American Football#College Football#Snider High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Thompson returning to Hoosiers for sixth season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Race Thompson announced via social media on Thursday that he will return for a sixth and final season with the Indiana University basketball program. The six-foot-eight forward averaged 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds last season for the Hoosiers. Teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis announced this past weekend he will enter his name the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

TinCaps split doubleheader with South Bend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps split a doubleheader with the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Thursday night at Parkview Field. After falling in the front half, the ‘Caps won the nightcap, 6-2. South Bend (2-4) took the opener, 7-2. Fort Wayne (3-3) trailed, 7-0, until Australian shortstop Jarryd Dale hit a two-run […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Coffing named boys basketball coach at Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After serving as an assistant under Fonso White, Seth Coffing is now taking the reigns as head coach of the Bishop Luers boys basketball program the school announced on Thursday. Coffing was previously the head coach at Garrett High School for a season and a half (2015-17). He posted a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy