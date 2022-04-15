ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Our next several chances for frost

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0GOy_0f9uNY7p00

(WOWK) — After some very warm days, we’re not done with the chance for frost in the region as we look over the next several days, with a chance even well after Easter. We start on Easter Sunday morning and there actually could be a hard freeze. While it may not be the official growing season on the record books, many plants and trees are in bloom. See the model output below for Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFZxn_0f9uNY7p00
Model output for morning lows Easter Sunday

Our current forecast may be a degree or two warmer but even if it’s not a hard freeze, there can be a frost on plants. Frost can occur when our thermometers read mid 30s because it’s not about the temperature on our car or house, it’s about the temperature of the plant surface and leaves which can be colder and frost or a hard freeze can take place.

Monday morning may be just a few degrees too warm for frost but there may be more chances on Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning as shown with the models for those days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pye1_0f9uNY7p00
Model output for temperatures Tuesday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQDEl_0f9uNY7p00
Model output for Wednesday morning

We may not get official frost advisories due to the bookkeeping of climate statistics determining when the growing season officially begins. However, if you have plants that you are concerned about, by all means plan to cover them on those nights. Many plants will do just fine but we leave it up to you to cover the plants you value most the way you see best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqXzB_0f9uNY7p00
Frost/Freeze advice

Covering plants with cloth is better than plastic, although plastic can be used. Be sure to remove plastic by mid morning so plants do not smother. You can always bring plants indoors as well or put them directly next to the house where they may pick up radiant warmth from your home.

Stay on top of the weather by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking the link directly below:

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
Rutherford Source

Chance of Frost For Your Saturday Forecast

Breezes will finally calm down on Saturday night after a windy day, and temperatures will be cooler than we have been experiencing here in Tennessee. With clearing skies and cooler temperatures, the risk of a Spring frost comes into play. So spending part of your day Saturday bringing in tender plants and covering others will probably be a good idea. If you can’t bring in or cover….just give them a good soaking Saturday afternoon.
TENNESSEE STATE
WLUC

Calm weekend with snow chances mid next week

This weekend is looking to be mild temperatures wise and calm throughout the region. Travel plans will be ideal all throughout Saturday and Sunday. Next chances of precipitation will be early next week into mid next week as well. Monday we’ll see a mixed precipitation in the evening and then chances of snow into Tuesday and Wednesday throughout, models show that the bulk of the snow will be in the southern and western counties.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after vehicle crashes into autobody shop

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in Huntington. According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue at Geer Brothers Body Shop. This is a developing story and we will update you with […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Cold, Blustery Monday To Follow Light Overnight Snowfall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light, wet snow will fall across the Twin Cities overnight, with a cold and windy Monday to follow. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow will wrap up in the metro by about 3 a.m. Monday, but a quick, passing snow shower is possible through the morning. It will linger the longest Monday in western Wisconsin. Slick spots are possible on roadways for the Monday morning commute. About a half-inch of slush will accumulate on grassy areas, while much of northern Minnesota will see more accumulation to the tune of 1-2 inches. (credit: CBS) Wind chills will be in the 20s throughout Monday, making for a very chilly kickoff to the work week. Tuesday and Thursday will be the dry days this week, while Wednesday will likely bring about a half-inch of rain. Temperatures will finally start to climb into the weekend, but it may be a wet and stormy couple days.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Logan County, WV for assaulting an officer

LAWRENCE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Whitman area of Logan County, West Virginia after deputies responded to a threatening complaint. Marshall Lee Tomblin was arrested on April 15 for Assault, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Assault on a Police Officer. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Heavy damage done to truck after crash with semi-truck

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Damage was done to a truck after it crashed with a semi-truck on I-79 South in Elkview. Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says this happened around 2 a.m. There is no word on any injuries but there was no entrapment. All southbound lanes were closed for a short time, but were reopened, […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

Gov. DeWine’s anti-Semitism order explained

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has signed an executive order that sets a clear definition for anti-Semitic acts – with hopes of stopping it altogether. This order will give all state agencies, departments, boards, public colleges and universities a singular definition to work off of when dealing with a possible anti-Semitic act. Members […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy