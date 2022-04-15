Lee County FL 2022 Board of Ed Candidates

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Be careful what you sign. “Business is being put ahead of people,” said City of Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston. Thurston joins more than 20 mayors in Florida, asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto SB 620, better known as the Local Business Protection Act. “I think it’s an overreach, and the legislation is poorly crafted,” added Thurston. So, what is SB 620? In short, it gives a business an easier path to suing the local government. A business needs to be at least three years old and prove a local ordinance costs them at least 15% of their profits. “Residents, who are in the...

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO