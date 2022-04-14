Mountain and Foothill Snow

Our recent three week trip to Colorado allowed us the time to visit all four of the state’s lovely national parks. A favorite, and one of the USA’s most visited parks, Rocky Mountain National Park, is just 60 miles to the north west of Denver. It’s a majestic place, with peaks rising over 14,000 feet, highlighting high alpine meadows and the most dramatic of inspiring views. ...

