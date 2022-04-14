ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Mountain and Foothill Snow

KULR8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weather system moves into the region, from the Pacific...

www.kulr8.com

KULR8

School closures for Tuesday, April 12th ahead of snow storm

NEW CLOSURES: The following schools have also closed down for Tuesday:. All extracurricular activities are also canceled. Lockwood Schools says the Boys and Girls Club will also be closed tomorrow. School is expected to resume for each district on Wednesday, April 13th. UPDATE: Elysian School District has closed schools for...
BILLINGS, MT
City
Red Lodge, MT
KULR8

North Dakota DOT announces I-94 will stay closed for travel

BILLINGS, Mont. - Interstate 94 from Billings to Glendive is open again after being shut down at 4:00 pm Tuesday. While the interstate in that area is open, South Eastern Montana Dispatch says the North Dakota Department of Transportation announced they will not be opening the interstate for travel Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Red Lodge Mountain receives 30 inches of snow, keeping crews busy

RED LODGE, Mont- Red Lodge Mountain saw 27 inches of snow fall overnight and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Spencer Weimar with Red Lodge Mountain said by the time lifts began spinning at 9:15, they had received another three inches. "The grooming crew was helping get lift...
RED LODGE, MT
KULR8

Carbon County urging public to limit travel due to winter storm

RED LODGE, Mont. - Carbon County is urging the public to limit travel as much as possible Tuesday due to the windy winter storm conditions. A Facebook post from Carbon Alert said the severe weather is causing the county to rearrange its snow plowing procedures. Per the Carbon County Road...
CARBON COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Heavy snowfall delaying road openings in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Efforts to open interior roads in Yellowstone National Park have been delayed due to heavy snow in the park. A release from the park says crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms, and that although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule is changing.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

WY WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and. 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions. of north central Wyoming.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 762 FPUS55 KSLC 170344 AAA. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1)...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Western Iowa Today

Red Flag Warning for Extreme West Central Iowa

(Omaha) Four counties in west-central Iowa are under a Red Flag Warning today. The National Weather Service issued the Warning from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this evening for Harrison, Monona, Woodbury, and Plymouth counties. High winds of 25-miles per hour and low humidity at 19-percent prompted a warning. Any...
IOWA STATE
KULR8

Teens missing after kayak capsizes during storm on Swan Lake

SWAN LAKE, Mont. (AP) — Two teenagers are missing after a kayak capsized during a wind storm on Swan Lake in northwestern Montana, Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said Friday. Someone called 911 at 4:15 p.m. Thursday to report that two kayakers had capsized about 1,000 feet (305 meters)...
SWAN LAKE, MT
The Stockton Record

Rocky Mountain, Black Canyon of the Gunnison national parks are show-stoppers in Colorado

Our recent three week trip to Colorado allowed us the time to visit all four of the state’s lovely national parks. A favorite, and one of the USA’s most visited parks, Rocky Mountain National Park, is just 60 miles to the north west of Denver. It’s a majestic place, with peaks rising over 14,000 feet, highlighting high alpine meadows and the most dramatic of inspiring views. ...
COLORADO STATE
KULR8

Winter weather causing school closures, delays in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The winter weather impacting Montana is causing school closures and delays throughout the state. The following schools are closed or delayed Tuesday, April 12:. Billings Public Schools - Closed. Chief Dull Knife College - Closed. Custer School - Closed. Darby School District - 2-hour delay. Geyser School...
BILLINGS, MT

Community Policy