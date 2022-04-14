Mountain and Foothill Snow

A rainstorm was expected to hit San Diego County Monday, with scattered light showers arriving along the coast around rush hour Monday morning and heavier showers to follow midday as a cold front sweeps from the coast and into the mountains. Peak rainfall rates could reach .5 inch per hour,...
ROANOKE, Va. – A weak system overhead will be enough to trigger some more wind and a few spotty showers Friday. Expect gusts around 20 to 30 mph out of the west and northwest, bringing afternoon temperatures down a bit in comparison to Thursday. A stronger cold front moves...
NEW CLOSURES: The following schools have also closed down for Tuesday:. All extracurricular activities are also canceled. Lockwood Schools says the Boys and Girls Club will also be closed tomorrow. School is expected to resume for each district on Wednesday, April 13th. UPDATE: Elysian School District has closed schools for...
BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings is asking the public to stay home if possible Tuesday to alleviate the burden of emergency responders during severe winter weather conditions. A release from the City of Billings said in a release the dispatch center is swamped with phone calls, creating a...
BILLINGS, Mont. - Interstate 94 from Billings to Glendive is open again after being shut down at 4:00 pm Tuesday. While the interstate in that area is open, South Eastern Montana Dispatch says the North Dakota Department of Transportation announced they will not be opening the interstate for travel Wednesday.
RED LODGE, Mont- Red Lodge Mountain saw 27 inches of snow fall overnight and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Spencer Weimar with Red Lodge Mountain said by the time lifts began spinning at 9:15, they had received another three inches. "The grooming crew was helping get lift...
RED LODGE, Mont. - Carbon County is urging the public to limit travel as much as possible Tuesday due to the windy winter storm conditions. A Facebook post from Carbon Alert said the severe weather is causing the county to rearrange its snow plowing procedures. Per the Carbon County Road...
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Efforts to open interior roads in Yellowstone National Park have been delayed due to heavy snow in the park. A release from the park says crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms, and that although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule is changing.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and. 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions. of north central Wyoming.
————— 762 FPUS55 KSLC 170344 AAA. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1)...
(Omaha) Four counties in west-central Iowa are under a Red Flag Warning today. The National Weather Service issued the Warning from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this evening for Harrison, Monona, Woodbury, and Plymouth counties. High winds of 25-miles per hour and low humidity at 19-percent prompted a warning. Any...
RED LODGE, Mont. - The prolonged winter season is delaying the reopening of four seasonal roads in the Beartooth Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The four roads, West Fork Rock Creek Road (#2071), Silver Run Road (#2478), Robertson Draw Road (#2008) and Lake Fork Road (#2346), normally open April 15 every year.
SWAN LAKE, Mont. (AP) — Two teenagers are missing after a kayak capsized during a wind storm on Swan Lake in northwestern Montana, Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said Friday. Someone called 911 at 4:15 p.m. Thursday to report that two kayakers had capsized about 1,000 feet (305 meters)...
Our recent three week trip to Colorado allowed us the time to visit all four of the state’s lovely national parks. A favorite, and one of the USA’s most visited parks, Rocky Mountain National Park, is just 60 miles to the north west of Denver. It’s a majestic place, with peaks rising over 14,000 feet, highlighting high alpine meadows and the most dramatic of inspiring views.
BILLINGS, Mont. - The winter weather impacting Montana is causing school closures and delays throughout the state. The following schools are closed or delayed Tuesday, April 12:. Billings Public Schools - Closed. Chief Dull Knife College - Closed. Custer School - Closed. Darby School District - 2-hour delay. Geyser School...
