Geneseo, NY

41st Geneseo Airshow planned for June

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The 41st Geneseo Airshow is planned for June 4 and June 5....

www.whec.com

WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
#Geneseo Airshow#Whec
News 4 Buffalo

3 local cannabis growers get green light

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dozens of farms across New York state are getting the green light to grow marijuana. The Office of Cannabis Management received more than 150 applications, and approved over 50 licenses Thursday. Three of the farms that got the OK are located right here in Western New York. Approved local growers were: […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Giant Ferris Wheel Dismantled at Six Flags Darien Lake

If you went to Six Flags Darien Lake in 2021, then you might already know that the huge Ferris Wheel was not opened last summer. Visitors passes a sign that said The Giant Wheel was retired and had a great run for 38 years serving guests for Darien Lake. Word spread to Western New York that the huge Ferris Wheel at Darien Lake might be gone forever.
BUFFALO, NY
Geneseo, NY
WETM 18 News

3 locations are non-compliant with NYS ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that three locations in were caught serving alcohol to minors during an ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ in Herkimer County. On Tuesday, April 5th, at least fourteen locations throughout CNY/Mohawk Valley were included and checked by the New York State Police during […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Mighty Fine Donuts temporarily closing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 55-year local institution is temporarily shuttering. Mighty Fine Donuts, located at 2612 Parade St. in Erie, announced on Friday, April 15, that it would be closing for one month while the owner undergoes medical treatment. “This decision does not come easy or lightly, but we must put his health and well-being first […]
ERIE, PA
WIVB

Hamburg family on vacation receives gift card on windshield: ‘Go Bills’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIVB) — A Hamburg family vacationing in South Carolina recently received something that further proves Bills Mafia is the best fanbase in the NFL. The Reinagel family traveled to Charleston, SC this past week in their car, which has a Bills bumper sticker on it. On Wednesday night, they went out to dinner and parked the car in a paid parking spot. After dinner, they got back to the car and started to drive off, but realized there was something on their windshield. Philip Reinagel initially got upset, thinking it was a ticket, despite knowing he paid to park there.
CHARLESTON, SC
WHEC TV-10

Rescue over Genesee River was actually a photo shoot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The woman who was rescued from the train trestle bridge over the Genesee River Friday was actually a circus performer. She tells News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey that she was getting photos done when someone thought she needed help. Julia Baccellieri says, she does these stunts...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

WATCH: DEC Officer rescues red-tailed hawk

CARLTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — A hawk rescue was caught on camera in Western New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) shared video taken in Orleans County back on April 4. Crews responded to a complaint of a hawk in distress at Lakeside State Park in the Town of Carlton.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

'Aqueduct Reimagined' project begins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Mayor Malik D. Evans announced the beginning of the "Aqueduct Reimagined" project on Tuesday. The "Aqueduct Reimagined" project is the keystone of dozens of active ROC the Riverway projects—the largest in scope and cost—and will take more than five years to complete. Today,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

2022 ESL Jefferson Award Winner: DaTwan Dixon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - DaTwan Dixon has been a mentor for the X-CATS Robotics Team from Wilson Magnet High School for nearly 20 years. Teamwork, self confidence, presentation skills and time management are just a few of the life skills DaTwan shares with the team. Their motto: “We build People, Not Just Robots”
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Winds causing scattered power outages, downed trees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The expected afternoon wind is causing some scattered power outages, and downing some trees Friday. RG&E reports just over 500 without power throughout Monroe County, down from a peak of 2000. Perinton and Pittsford have the most people without power, but there are significant chunks in Chili, Henrietta and Greece. Click here to see the estimated restoration times.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

