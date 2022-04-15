Horse hit by car in Bloomfield euthanized, driver injured

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was brought to the hospital after a vehicle struck a horse in Bloomfield Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Capewell Drive and Tunxis Avenue around 10 p.m.

The horse had to be put down, police at the scene told News 8. There is no word on how the animal ended up in the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.