Sioux City, IA

Partly Cloudy Skies and Living in the Environment

kwit.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m Eastley, and I’m Henry, reporting Siouxland Public Media Weather from the Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School. Today in Sioux City, expect partly cloudy skies, with a high of 53...

www.kwit.org

News 12

Partly cloudy, breezy for New York City on first day of spring

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Allan Nosoff says the New York City metro area will see a partly cloudy and breezy first day of spring on Sunday. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy early, sunny midday, then more clouds by the evening. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph possible. Highs around 61, lows down to 42. An isolated shower possible at night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WYTV.com

Mainly cloudy & mild for Tuesday

Thunderstorms likely into Wednesday afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy and mid to upper 30’s this morning. Sunny early with increasing clouds and a light rain chance late day. High in the upper 50’s. TUESDAY NIGHT. Showers possible tonight and likely overnight toward Daybreak. Low in the mid 40’s....
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies today with mid 70s; Storms possible Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got the chance of some strong storms by Wednesday making it an alert day!. · Cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 70s. · 80% chance of rain and storms Wednesday making it an alert day! Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threats, but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
COLUMBIA, SC
WGN TV

7-Day Forecast: Cloudy skies, scattered showers

Today: Lots of clouds, chilly & breezy with AM fog / scattered showers. NW 10-20, G30 mph. Tonight: Showers taper off with gradual clearing. W 10-15 mph. Low: 33 but upper 20s away from the lake. Sunday: Happy Equinox! Lots of sunshine & milder temps. SW 5-10 mph. High 61,...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Sioux City, IA
WKTV

Cloudy and rainy Saturday

Morning: Rain starts. Mid 30s. Afternoon: Rain. Low 40s. Evening: Rain stops. Low 40s. Tomorrow: Snow. Windy. High of 32. Rainfall continues this morning, lasting throughout the day as temperatures climb into the lower 40s by midday. Rainfall begins to end this evening, with a break of dry weather for a few hours into tonight. Low 31. Widespread snowfall begins early Sunday morning as an arctic front moves into the area. Following the front, lake-effect snow continues especially east of Lake Ontario at Tug Hill and higher elevations in the north country. Winds will be strong on Sunday blowing southeast down the Mohawk Valley. High of 32. Frigid temperatures Sunday night in the lower teens, however wind chill will make lows feel near 0 in most areas.
UTICA, NY

