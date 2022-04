BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Baltimore-area men face an indictment charging them with posing as police officers, kidnapping three people and terrorizing their victims with weapons including a blow torch during a string of attempted robberies. A federal grand jury returned a 12-count indictment Thursday, which stems from three kidnappings the men allegedly plotted and carried out during a four-month span last year with the goal of robbing either the victims or their employers. The men named in the complaint include Dennis Allen Hairston, 32, of Windsor Mill; Donte Davon Stanley, 31, of Rosedale; Davonne Tramont Dorsey, 28, of Gwynn Oak; and Franklin...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO