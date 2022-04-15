ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

New exhibit opens at Sedgwick County Zoo Friday

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3BDc_0f9uJTr200

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Stingray Cove, a new interactive attraction at the Sedgwick County Zoo, opens to the public on Friday, April 15. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April through October.

In the exhibit are two different types of both stingrays and bamboo sharks. The majority of the stingrays are cownose rays, with only three southern stingrays. The bamboo shark species are the brown-banded bamboo shark and the white-spotted bamboo shark.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4El3_0f9uJTr200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjO1x_0f9uJTr200

The cost of the experience is $4 for members, $5 for nonmembers and free for children two and under.

Upon entering Stingray Cove, guests will be asked to rinse their hands and arms up to their elbows. Guests can then use a flat palm to gently touch the rays and sharks on their backs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDePL_0f9uJTr200

Exhibit Supervisor Sean Mayall says, “All it takes is you just to place your hand in the water. With a simple hand in the water, our animals are going to come and investigate what’s going on, and when they see this, they’re going to swim by, and you just reach right down, and you get to have an interaction with them by just touching them right on their backs. It’s their favorite thing to do. They love the interactions with humans, and any time they see this, and they know to just come on by and have a nice little interaction with you.”

According to Mayall, the stingrays’ barbs are removed. “At the zoo here, we are going to trim those barbs back, so they are nothing to worry about. It’s just like clipping our fingernails,” said Mayall.

What will you find at the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival?

For an extra $2, you can feed the stingrays.

“We feed them a mixture of different types of fish, so you may get anything from squid to shrimp to different types of baitfish,” said Mayall. “They get about seven different items within their diet on a daily basis.”

The habitat at the zoo mimics the species’ natural habitat.

“We keep this water in here heated in the mid-70s all the time throughout the year. It’s what temperature they prefer, so we try to maintain that at all times,” Mayall said. “We keep the salt percentage in this water identical to what you’d find out in the ocean.”

Behind the scenes of the exhibit is a complex system to keep the water habitable for the animals.

“We have a 17,000-gallon habitat, and every half an hour, this water, every gallon of this, will run through a filtration system to be perfectly clean, pull out anything, any of the waste that might be in it, and make sure that this water is healthy and natural for these animals,” said Mayall.

For more information on Stingray Cove, visit the Sedgwick County Zoo’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Local dog park temporarily closing due to renovations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local dog park is temporarily closing due to irrigation renovations. The City of Wichita Park & Recreation website states the renovations are due to the existing turf in the dog park not performing well under the heavy use that the park receives. “Unfortunately, the turf has been trampled out, leaving […]
WICHITA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho Ridge wind turbines no longer working, raising concerns with a county official

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. – Liberty Utilities’ ‘Neosho Ridge’ Wind Farm in Neosho County, Kansas, is no longer working. One county commissioner says he wants to know why. Despite all the wind we’ve had recently, the turbines in Neosho County, haven’t been turning. District One Commissioner Paul Westhoff says it’s been more than two weeks since they were last operating. “What I was told is that their main transformer blew up, shorted out, whatever, and then their backup one did, and that’s why they’re down, so now they’re waiting on another transformer.”
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Lifestyle
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedgwick County Zoo#Fish#Squid#Temperature#Ksnw
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas 3-year-old calls 911, orders McDonald’s

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas toddler’s fearless attitude may have earned her a free meal from law enforcement. Demi Rall, 3, recently got ahold of her mother, Taylor Rall’s, cell phone. “We went out there, and she didn’t have the phone, but we went and checked and saw that she called dispatch,” said Taylor. […]
GOODLAND, KS
KSN News

2 arrests made in Wichita man’s murder near Haysville

HAYSVILLE. Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested in a murder last month near Haysville. It happened on Feb. 10 in the 200 block of E. 86th St. S. According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to the area after a property owner noticed a man lying next to […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Sheriff IDs woman killed south of Salina, man arrested

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a home Monday evening as 50-year-old Laurie Leanne Likins. Sheriff Roger Soldan said Likins and two dogs had been shot to death. The sheriff’s office has arrested a 55-year-old man in the case. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, deputies […]
SALINA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Popular Wichita barbecue restaurant seized by the state will reopen, owner says

A longtime Wichita barbecue restaurant that was seized earlier this month over nearly $100,000 in unpaid taxes will reopen on Tuesday. Derek Cochran, the owner of Pig In Pig Out at 1003 E. 13th St., said on Monday that he didn’t want to get into too much detail about what led to the March 10 seizure by the Kansas Department of Revenue other than to say that a “misstep” occurred.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy